Karan Johar was the First to Come Out and Support Aligarh, Says Hasal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who made the 2015 film Aligqrh, said that Karan Johar was one of the first people to publicly support the film while it was facing controversies. The filmmaker, in a recent interview, was talking about the importance of using one's platform to speak up about important issues.

Talking to India Today, Mehta said, “Because I am a citizen of this country before I am a member of the film industry. I have love and respect for my colleagues. Even with Karan [Johar], he was the first to come out and support Aligarh. Our paths had never crossed until then. By being vocal all I am trying to say is that ‘We need to speak up for ourselves because nobody else will.'"

He added that people in the film industry have equal rights to privacy, to be heard and not to be perceived as somebody from another planet. He said that he is frustrated seeing the silence of people around him. He added that the people who are trying to pull the film industry down got their voices due to the same.

Aligarh was a film based on the story of Dr Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor who faced constant harassment because of his sexual orientation. The film starred Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao.

The filmmaker has faced online harrassment and trolling for voicing his support for actress Rhea Chakraborty and condemning the vilification faced by her. When the actress was in jail, he was one of the few Bollywood celebrities who had demanded her release. He also faced trolling for defending the film industry in the light of recent accusations against it. The filmmaker is also vocal about socio-political issues of the country.