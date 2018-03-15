GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karan Johar Wishes Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Releases Stills From Raazi; See Pictures

Alia Bhatt turned 25 today; Karan Johar took to Twitter to wish the actor and reveal her look from Raazi, an upcoming film

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2018, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karan Johar Wishes Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Releases Stills From Raazi; See Pictures
Image: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt turns 25 today, and even though the actor is busy shooting in Bulgaria for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, folks back home have flooded the actor's social media with their best wishes.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who first introduced Indian audiences to Alia in her debut in Student Of The Year, took to Twitter today, her 25th birthday, to wish the actor as well as release her look from her upcoming film, Raazi.

The movie, co-produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Junglee Films, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Alia plays an Indian spy married to a Pakistani Army official, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is based on Calling Sehmat, the best-selling book by Harinder Sikka.

See the stills below:






Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES