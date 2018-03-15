Karan Johar Wishes Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Releases Stills From Raazi; See Pictures

Alia Bhatt turns 25 today, and even though the actor is busy shooting in Bulgaria for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, folks back home have flooded the actor's social media with their best wishes.Filmmaker Karan Johar, who first introduced Indian audiences to Alia in her debut in Student Of The Year, took to Twitter today, her 25th birthday, to wish the actor as well as release her look from her upcoming film, Raazi.The movie, co-produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Junglee Films, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Alia plays an Indian spy married to a Pakistani Army official, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is based on Calling Sehmat, the best-selling book by Harinder Sikka.See the stills below: