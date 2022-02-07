Karan Johar Wishes His 'Lifelines' Roohi and Yash On Their Birthday, B-Town Sends Love Too

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating the fifth birthday of his twin children - Yash and Roohi. For the special day, Karan took to social media and dropped an adorable video which is a compilation of several cute moments of the kids. From playing with balloons to posing with goggles, Yash and Roohi can be seen enjoying with each other in the video. The video ends with a picture of Karan posing with his twins.

Sharing the video, Karan also penned down a heart-warming note and talked about how Yash and Roohi are his ‘everything’. “To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe every day for bringing them into our lives….. they are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me…Roohi and Yash," he wrote and dropped a number of red heart emojis.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section of Karan Johar’s post and sent love to his two munchkins. While Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan called them ‘the cutest babies ever’, Ekta Kapoor addressed them as her ‘nephew and niece’. Dia Mirza, Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu, Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anushka Sharma, Amrita Arora, Kanika Kapoor, Arpita Khan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Anaita Shroff Adajania among others also wished Yash and Roohi on their special day.

Karan Johar often shares cute videos with Yash and Roohi on social media. Check some of the other videos here.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. Apart from this, KJo is also one of the judges of the reality show Hunarbaaz which airs on weekend on Colors TV. He judges the show along with Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

Happy Birthday, Yash and Roohi!

