Karan Johar Writes Heartfelt Note for Late Father Yash Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar seems to be going through an emotional phase in his life. The actor, who is very active on social media, and keeps sharing the pictures of his twins Yash and Roohi, penned down a heartfelt note to his late father on June 26. Sharing the post with a picture of his father, Karan wrote, “He said to me once... ‘people need people...you have to be there for people because one day you will need them to stand by you....’ I try papa! I fail...I succeed ....but I always try...”

Many celebs and friends of Karan Johar from the B-Town commented on the post, applauding the actor for his good deeds. While singer-music director Vishal Dadlani wrote, “You do far more than most, @karanjohar, and those of us you have helped (perhaps even unknowingly), remember that well. You will always have people standing by you, because of what he taught you and the legacy of kindness that he left you. He’d be proud,” actress Preity Zinta commented, “He was a pure soul and I really loved him like many others...”

Producer Vikas Gupta also wrote, “Ekta told me out of 100 maybe 1 or may be 2 will be the ones who will stand by you but that’s all you need sometimes so Yes we gotta keep Trying to get our 1 or maybe 2.”

Other celebs who supported Karan included Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Bhavana Panday, Sophie Choudry, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mini Mathur, Nikitin Dheer, Soni Razdan, Seema Khan, Sonal Chouhan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Tisca Chopra and others.

Karan has recently released the teaser video introducing the starcast of Dostana 2, which includes Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.