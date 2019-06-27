Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Karan Johar Writes Heartfelt Note for Late Father Yash Johar

Many celebs and friends of Karan Johar from the B-Town commented on the post, applauding the actor for his good deeds.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karan Johar Writes Heartfelt Note for Late Father Yash Johar
Image of Filmmaker Karan Johar, courtesy of Netflix India
Loading...

Filmmaker Karan Johar seems to be going through an emotional phase in his life. The actor, who is very active on social media, and keeps sharing the pictures of his twins Yash and Roohi, penned down a heartfelt note to his late father on June 26. Sharing the post with a picture of his father, Karan wrote, “He said to me once... ‘people need people...you have to be there for people because one day you will need them to stand by you....’ I try papa! I fail...I succeed ....but I always try...”

Many celebs and friends of Karan Johar from the B-Town commented on the post, applauding the actor for his good deeds. While singer-music director Vishal Dadlani wrote, “You do far more than most, @karanjohar, and those of us you have helped (perhaps even unknowingly), remember that well. You will always have people standing by you, because of what he taught you and the legacy of kindness that he left you. He’d be proud,” actress Preity Zinta commented, “He was a pure soul and I really loved him like many others...”

Producer Vikas Gupta also wrote, “Ekta told me out of 100 maybe 1 or may be 2 will be the ones who will stand by you but that’s all you need sometimes so Yes we gotta keep Trying to get our 1 or maybe 2.”

Other celebs who supported Karan included Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Bhavana Panday, Sophie Choudry, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mini Mathur, Nikitin Dheer, Soni Razdan, Seema Khan, Sonal Chouhan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Tisca Chopra and others.

Karan has recently released the teaser video introducing the starcast of Dostana 2, which includes Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram