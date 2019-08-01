Take the pledge to vote

Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee to Reunite for Netflix's Ghost Stories

'Ghost Stories' will be the third collaboration between Netflix and RSVP films. Director Anurag Kashyap said he is really looking forward to challenging himself with something he has never attempted before.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 1, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee to Reunite for Netflix's Ghost Stories
Image of Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, courtesy of Instagram
Following the success of Lust Stories in 2018, filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap have teamed up once again, this time for the Netflix original Ghost Stories. According to various reports, the series will see each director helming individual stories in the horror or supernatural genre.

Ghost Stories is the third collaboration between Netflix and RSVP. It will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

Taking to Twitter, Karan posted about the reunion, writing, "The squad's back together and ready to make you scream for your life! #GhostStories coming soon, only on Netflix."

Netflix India cheekily commented on the tweet, "Can we call it Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghosts? Please Karan, please?"

According to The Indian Express, Zoya Akhtar issued a statement saying that working with Netflix is a "delight" adding, "I thrive on bending genres and inverting tropes and I am so looking forward to attempting that with a ghost story."

The Indian Express report further states Dibakar Banerjee as saying that the horror as a genre has immense room for experimentation adding, "Ultimately we are entertainers, and there’s nothing like a spine-chilling story scaring the devil out of us while we’re safely tucked in our sofa munching fries hugging a warm body.”

Director Anurag Kashyap said he is really looking forward to challenging himself with something he has never attempted before, while Karan Johar revealed that he has always been mortified to watch the horror genre and so "to direct one is not only hugely challenging but also exceptionally exciting."

