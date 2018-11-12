Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Went to Dinner with Their Mothers, See Pic

Trust Karan Johar to make any gathering star-studded. Known for hobnobbing with the who’s who of Bollywood, the 46-year-old filmmaker spent Friday night with Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan and their mothers.The celebs and their mums went out on a dinner date to spend some time with each other. The select gathering included Karan, his mother Hiroo Johar, Zoya, her mother Honey Irani, Shweta, her mother Jaya Bachchan, Gauri, her mother Savita Chhibber, and lawyer-turned-entrepreneur Kaajal Anand and her mother.“Mommy dinner! Best times!!!! @zoieakhtar @putlu @gaurikhan @shwetabachchan @hiroojohar #auntyJ #honeyaunty #rajniaunty #savitaaunty,” Karan captioned the image on Instagram.A regular on the photo-video sharing app, Karan frequently shares snippets of his work and family on Instagram. He is currently dabbling with multiple projects across several media, including hosting celeb shat show Koffee With Karan, judging reality TV show India’s Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, headlining his radio show Calling Karan and working on his upcoming multi-starrer magnum opus Takht, a Mughal era romance starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles.A popular interior designer, Gauri recently reworked Sidharth Malhotra’s house. Zoya is currently taken up with the post-production of her forthcoming film, Gully Boy, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.Shweta, meanwhile, launched her own fashion label called MxSWorld earlier this year with designer Monisha Jaising. She also got her first novel Paradise Towers published last month.