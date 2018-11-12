English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Went to Dinner with Their Mothers, See Pic
Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan and Gauri Khan recently went out to dine together. Their mothers were there too.
Karan Johar with Shweta Bachchan. (Image: Instagram/Shweta Bachchan)
Loading...
Trust Karan Johar to make any gathering star-studded. Known for hobnobbing with the who’s who of Bollywood, the 46-year-old filmmaker spent Friday night with Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan and their mothers.
The celebs and their mums went out on a dinner date to spend some time with each other. The select gathering included Karan, his mother Hiroo Johar, Zoya, her mother Honey Irani, Shweta, her mother Jaya Bachchan, Gauri, her mother Savita Chhibber, and lawyer-turned-entrepreneur Kaajal Anand and her mother.
“Mommy dinner! Best times!!!! @zoieakhtar @putlu @gaurikhan @shwetabachchan @hiroojohar #auntyJ #honeyaunty #rajniaunty #savitaaunty,” Karan captioned the image on Instagram.
A regular on the photo-video sharing app, Karan frequently shares snippets of his work and family on Instagram. He is currently dabbling with multiple projects across several media, including hosting celeb shat show Koffee With Karan, judging reality TV show India’s Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, headlining his radio show Calling Karan and working on his upcoming multi-starrer magnum opus Takht, a Mughal era romance starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles.
A popular interior designer, Gauri recently reworked Sidharth Malhotra’s house. Zoya is currently taken up with the post-production of her forthcoming film, Gully Boy, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.
Shweta, meanwhile, launched her own fashion label called MxSWorld earlier this year with designer Monisha Jaising. She also got her first novel Paradise Towers published last month.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The celebs and their mums went out on a dinner date to spend some time with each other. The select gathering included Karan, his mother Hiroo Johar, Zoya, her mother Honey Irani, Shweta, her mother Jaya Bachchan, Gauri, her mother Savita Chhibber, and lawyer-turned-entrepreneur Kaajal Anand and her mother.
“Mommy dinner! Best times!!!! @zoieakhtar @putlu @gaurikhan @shwetabachchan @hiroojohar #auntyJ #honeyaunty #rajniaunty #savitaaunty,” Karan captioned the image on Instagram.
A regular on the photo-video sharing app, Karan frequently shares snippets of his work and family on Instagram. He is currently dabbling with multiple projects across several media, including hosting celeb shat show Koffee With Karan, judging reality TV show India’s Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, headlining his radio show Calling Karan and working on his upcoming multi-starrer magnum opus Takht, a Mughal era romance starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles.
A popular interior designer, Gauri recently reworked Sidharth Malhotra’s house. Zoya is currently taken up with the post-production of her forthcoming film, Gully Boy, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.
Shweta, meanwhile, launched her own fashion label called MxSWorld earlier this year with designer Monisha Jaising. She also got her first novel Paradise Towers published last month.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Franck Ribery Slaps TV Pundit After Bayern Munich Lose to Borussia Dortmund - Report
- Koffee with Karan 6: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Bedroom Stories, Sara her Man Crush
- Paris Call: Will Big Tech Companies And French President Macron be Able to Clean up The Internet?
- Kangana Ranaut Pulled Off Smoother Stunts than Tom Cruise: Manikarnika Stunt Director
- Microsoft Adding PUBG to Xbox One Game Pass, Before Expected Release on PlayStation
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...