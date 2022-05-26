Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash: Abhishek Bachhan, Ranveer Singh and KJo Pose With DJ Ganesh; See Pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday, in the presence of his who’s who of the B-town. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, and Tiger Shroff, everyone from the industry turned up to the grand celebration. Needless to say, it was a gala night for all the Bollywood stars who attended it, And what made it more special is Popular DJ Ganesh who kick-started the party at around 8 pm yesterday, and went on till the wee hours of the morning.

A couple of pictures from the big bash are going viral on social media. Popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani has shared some photos of the DJ posing with some famous stars in the industry. We see Abhishek Bachchan dressed in a black tux as he poses with the DJ. We also see Ranveer Singh being his energetic self while he stood behind the music artist. He looked funky in a glittery blazer. Next, we see the birthday boy himself as he hugs Ganesh from the back, while the hitmaker plays groovy numbers from his console.

As we scroll further, we see the whole party set up, as DJ Ganesh stands with the musical instruments and makes the event lot more happening.

Check the pictures here:

In a chat with Pinkvilla, DJ Ganesh informed that he had a great time playing music at the do. “Before the party, Ranveer (Singh) and I had made the complete playlist. He told me to play Karan’s favourites. Kajol ma’am was there from the beginning, and she and Karan sir started the party together. She really liked the music, and even came and appreciated me two-three times. Everyone was enjoying themselves. Hrithik (Roshan), Tiger (Shroff), and Shahid Kapoor were there too and they were all on the dance floor,” shares Ganesh.

Earlier in the day, several photos from the party went viral. Fanaa actors Kajol and Aamir had a reunion on the film completing 16 years. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad made their first red carpet appearance as a couple. Aamir also entered the party with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Apart from that, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor, too, seemed to reunite with each other. Ranbir’s actor-wife Alia Bhatt, who is also close to Karan could not make it as she jetted out of the country to shoot for her Hollywood debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.