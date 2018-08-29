English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karan Johar's Advice For Ayushmann Khurrana on Extra Marital Affair
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned to Karan Johar, on advice on how to keep extra-marital affairs, and the filmmaker was quick to give suggestions.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar
Loading...
Karan Johar never shies away from being savage and brutally honest with his responses. Of late, he's making headlines with his popular radio show 'Calling Karan'. After advising Sonam Kapoor on how to adjust in the first year of marriage, the filmmaker gave tips to actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana on how to turn down proposals of extra-marital affairs.
Seeking suggestions on the show 'Calling Karan', Ayushmann asked,"How should I say no to women who approach me for extra marital affairs? Politely turning them down that you know I am a married man... How should I do this?"
In reply, the director-producer said, "For the girls in the world to know that there are men like you too that actually want to give an alarm sound to those who are hitting on you, do so by saying that 'Listen I am married'. Well it's very simple, it's the oldest trick in the world, Ayushmann."
"Just laugh at something she says. Like 'Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you'. Or something similar, like 'Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife'. There are a hundred ways of telling her that you have a wife," Karan added.
Calling Karan is director producer's radio show. The first season he discussed about open marriages, LGBT, love issues and more. In Season 2 he is expected to cover these topics in a 'bolder' way.
On the work front, 2018-19 is a busy year for him as he is working on films like Simba, Kalank, Takht, and Student of the Year 2 among others. He will also be back on the small screen with the sixth season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, which is premiering on October 21st.
(With inputs from IANS)
Seeking suggestions on the show 'Calling Karan', Ayushmann asked,"How should I say no to women who approach me for extra marital affairs? Politely turning them down that you know I am a married man... How should I do this?"
In reply, the director-producer said, "For the girls in the world to know that there are men like you too that actually want to give an alarm sound to those who are hitting on you, do so by saying that 'Listen I am married'. Well it's very simple, it's the oldest trick in the world, Ayushmann."
"Just laugh at something she says. Like 'Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you'. Or something similar, like 'Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife'. There are a hundred ways of telling her that you have a wife," Karan added.
Calling Karan is director producer's radio show. The first season he discussed about open marriages, LGBT, love issues and more. In Season 2 he is expected to cover these topics in a 'bolder' way.
On the work front, 2018-19 is a busy year for him as he is working on films like Simba, Kalank, Takht, and Student of the Year 2 among others. He will also be back on the small screen with the sixth season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, which is premiering on October 21st.
(With inputs from IANS)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- CPL 2018: Tahir and Tanvir Star as Warriors Beat Patriots in Last Over Thriller
- Hina Khan May Not Be Playing Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagi Kay Reboot
- Virat Kohli Bats for Test Cricket, Says Commercial Aspect of the Sport Taking Over Real Quality
- Wonder Woman 1984: Not Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, But This Indian Actress Will be Seen with Gal Gadot
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...