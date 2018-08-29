Karan Johar's Advice For Ayushmann Khurrana on Extra Marital Affair

Karan Johar never shies away from being savage and brutally honest with his responses. Of late, he's making headlines with his popular radio show 'Calling Karan'. After advising Sonam Kapoor on how to adjust in the first year of marriage, the filmmaker gave tips to actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana on how to turn down proposals of extra-marital affairs.Seeking suggestions on the show 'Calling Karan', Ayushmann asked,"How should I say no to women who approach me for extra marital affairs? Politely turning them down that you know I am a married man... How should I do this?"In reply, the director-producer said, "For the girls in the world to know that there are men like you too that actually want to give an alarm sound to those who are hitting on you, do so by saying that 'Listen I am married'. Well it's very simple, it's the oldest trick in the world, Ayushmann.""Just laugh at something she says. Like 'Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you'. Or something similar, like 'Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife'. There are a hundred ways of telling her that you have a wife," Karan added.Calling Karan is director producer's radio show. The first season he discussed about open marriages, LGBT, love issues and more. In Season 2 he is expected to cover these topics in a 'bolder' way.On the work front, 2018-19 is a busy year for him as he is working on films like Simba, Kalank, Takht, and Student of the Year 2 among others. He will also be back on the small screen with the sixth season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, which is premiering on October 21st.(With inputs from IANS)