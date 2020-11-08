Karan Johar's Children's Book Has Found a Reader in AbRam, See Pic

Filmmaker Karan Johar has launched his book for children inspired by his twins Yash and Roohi. He shares his experience of parenting in this new chapter in his life.

Titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, the illustrative book has found a cute reader in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam. Gauri took to her social media page to share a picture of AbRam reading the new book at their house balcony.

Gauri captioned the post, "All grown up, AbRam’s reading this book himself!! Congrats @karanjohar on the book (sic)!"

Karan reacted to this encouraging post by her friend Gauri by posting heart emoticons in comments section for her and AbRam.

Karan had announced the launch of his book The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv earlier in September. He was then subjected to massive social media trolling as he was under the scanner of netizens for promoting nepotism in the film industry in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Karan will be directing Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh led ensemble in Takht next.