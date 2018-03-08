English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hints at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
It all started with the insensitive coverage of Sridevi's death by TV channels and the recent case of contemplating Irrfan Khan's 'rare disease' and spreading rumors of a brain tumor.
Image: Yogen Shah
Last few weeks saw celebrities and common people criticising traditional as well as social media for being insensitive while covering the untimely demise of Sridevi and again at reporting the sudden illness of actor Irrfan Khan. Now, Karan Johar, who is known for voicing his opinions via social media, took to Twitter to share a cryptic tweet hinting towards media and their loss of sensitivity.
He wrote, "Dear Sensitivity....are you soon becoming extinct? You were best friends with instinct...why did you fall apart? And why have you lost yourself to technology and social media ....get back to your old self please! Love....Humanity"
While the actor has asked for time and privacy from the media regarding his health, people have jumped their gun leaving the actor's fans and friends fuming.
Dear Sensitivity....are you soon becoming extinct? You were best friends with instinct...why did you fall apart? And why have you lost yourself to technology and social media ....get back to your old self please! Love....Humanity— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 7, 2018
