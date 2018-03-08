Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hints at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness

Dear Sensitivity....are you soon becoming extinct? You were best friends with instinct...why did you fall apart? And why have you lost yourself to technology and social media ....get back to your old self please! Love....Humanity — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 7, 2018

Last few weeks saw celebrities and common people criticising traditional as well as social media for being insensitive while covering the untimely demise of Sridevi and again at reporting the sudden illness of actor Irrfan Khan. Now, Karan Johar, who is known for voicing his opinions via social media, took to Twitter to share a cryptic tweet hinting towards media and their loss of sensitivity.He wrote, "Dear Sensitivity....are you soon becoming extinct? You were best friends with instinct...why did you fall apart? And why have you lost yourself to technology and social media ....get back to your old self please! Love....Humanity"It all started with the insensitive coverage of Sridevi's death by TV channels and the recent case of contemplating Irrfan Khan's 'rare disease' and spreading rumors of a brain tumor. While the industry is still healing from the loss of its first female superstar, Irrfan's illness comes as another blow.While the actor has asked for time and privacy from the media regarding his health, people have jumped their gun leaving the actor's fans and friends fuming.