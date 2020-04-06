Karan Johar's Daughter Plays Nursery Rhyme on Guitar, Son Yash Hides in the Closet in New Lockdown Video

Karan Johar's 'Toodles' diaries on Instagram continue. The filmmaker been filming his son and daughter exploring his closet during the lockdown period. The twins, Yash and Roohi, have their own take on their father's fashion choices, which make for a hilarious watch.

In the latest video, Karan is seen filming his son Yash first get into a bag, then hide in one part of his closet. Roohi has a small guitar which she tries to play and sing a nursery rhyme.

Karan asks Yash why he chose to get into the bag, and the kids says because "Shah Rukh Khan is here." Yash mistakes Mick Jagger for Shah Rukh Khan in a poster lying in the closet.

Alia Bhatt, who is Yash's rakhi sister, commentes, "Oh God!", while Anushka Sharma suggested, "Eat them up!"

On Sunday night Karan took his twins to the terrace to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's #9pm9minutes initiative. The kids, wearing cute nightsuits, were holding the light of mobile phones in solidarity with the healthcare workers who have been at the frontline of the coronavirus battle.

In an earlier video from the lockdown diaries, Yash is seen calling is 'Dada' boring. Karan asks, "Who is boring?" "Dadda (Karan) is boring, because corona is coming," Yash says before running away. The video had Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora in splits.

