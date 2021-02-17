Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency Signs 'Bulbbul' Actress Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri was one of the OTT discoverieslast year. The actress emerged as the present-day’s rising star with her feature in the Netflix original Bulbbul. Triptii essayed the lead character in the web film produced by Anushka Sharma. After winning the hearts with her stellar performance, the actress has now joined Karan Johar’s new venture, DCA (Dharma Cornerstone Agency). The filmmaker himself announced Triptii as the agency’s first talent on social media. Karan, on Monday, teased new talents who will be soon joining the Dharma family. Karan recently initiated a collaborative space to foster budding talent in association with Cornerstone Agency.

The director, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram page to introduce Triptii via a new footage. He wrote, "Proud to welcome @tripti_dimri to @DCATalent. She has shown us what she's made of with her powerful performances in #Bulbbul and #LailaMajnu. She's extremely talented, dynamic and has the fire that'll help her burn bright!"

In a new follow up post, Karan shared a portrait of the young actress and wrote that the team is excited to have her on board and cannot wait to unleash her talent to the world.

Before introducing Triptti as a part of the DCA roster, Karan shared a teaser revealing that the agency will support four emerging talents. He gave a glimpse of the four new people in a video which did not reveal their faces.

With Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), Karan is trying to set grounds to make it an indomitable powerhouse of talent which will propagate collaborations and emerge as the benchmark for artist management and representation in India.

In 2017, Triptii made her debut with Poster Boys. She has also featured in Laila Majnu, directed by Imtiaz Ali.