Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Confirms Dostana 2 Recasting, Kartik Aaryan No Longer Its Part

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has issued an official statement on social media regarding Dostana 2 recasting, confirming that Kartik Aaryan is no longer part of the upcoming film. Earlier in the day, there were multiple reports doing the round that Kartik had been fired from the movie due to his “unprofessional behaviour". However, the production house didn’t divulge any details as to why they decided to recast the film by simply stating that “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Production on Dostana 2 was already underway, and it is rare for a big production house to replace a prominent actor midway. Kartik had already completed 20 days of shoot for the film. Sources informed Peeping Moon that Dharma was pushed to the wall by Kartik’s “unprofessional behaviour”. Reports also say that there was a lack of clarity on the commitment of dates from his talent management agency. Kartik’s manager is yet to confirm these reports.

Kartik was also to collaborate with Karan Johar on a new film, a cricket story, to be helmed by Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma. Reports say that film has also been held up now, and the production house will approach a new actor soon.

Dostana 2 was kicked off with the cast including Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor, and TV actor Lakshya. The original film had starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan, which told the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love. The first installment was a massive success despite controversies. This was because it was the first mainstream Indian film to explore homosexuality.

