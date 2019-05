Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' Godown Gutted by Fire, Valuable Memorabilia Lost

In the early hours of Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in a storage unit of Dharma Productions in Goregaon, reports DNA India . Apparently, the godown stored a number of Dharma treasures including memorabilia, books, artefacts, costumes and props from various films made by the production house from the '80s. However, no casualty was reported.Reportedly, the fire started around 2.30am and 12 fire engines were arranged to extinguish the fire. "Investigation is underway to identify the source of the fire," The Hindu quoted a senior police inspector, Jyotsna Rasam, as saying. "We have disconnected their electric and water supply. Action will be taken if lapses are found," added chief fire officer PS Rahangdale.The officials informed that the fire spread swiftly due to a chemical godown. A fire brigade officer got injured during the accident and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared stable.The banner released two major films in 2019 - Kesari and Kalank. While the Akshay Kumar starrer received positive reviews from critics and audience alike and went on to grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide, multi-starrer Kalank failed to draw the audience to the theater. Kalank's opening day domestic collection stood at Rs. 21.60 crore, the overall worldwide gross is ₹121.96 crore as of April 26, 2019.Dharma Productions' next release will be Punit Malhotra's directorial Student of the Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff and debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Dharma also has Good News, Sooryavanshi and Takht, among others, in the pipeline.Follow @news18movies for more