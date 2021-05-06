Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Joins Hands With Yuvaa to Help People During Pandemic

As the entire country has been impacted by the deadly coronavirus, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Padukone and others are coming forward to use their platform and influence to amplify calls for help. Recently Karan Johar’s Dharma Production followed suit by joining hands with youth organization Yuvaa to amplify their efforts in helping the community with resources and verified information.

The production house took to Instagram to announce the collaboration and said that their social media pages will be used to reach out to people with COVID-19 information.

“Leveraging the leads, resources and verified information of @weareyuvaa, we will be extending our platforms to do our bit and amplify the same. In case you have any questions, doubts or need help regarding the vaccination process in India or any mental health issue you would like to seek help for - Team Yuvaa and us will do our best to cater to the same," they wrote on their official Instagram account.

Adding the link of resources in their profile bio, Dharma Productions added, “If you require any other SOS help, please reach out to Yuvaa on any platform as they are doing some swift and support work towards the same. (LINK IN OUR BIO for all the resources provided by them)".

They also assured people that everyone is in this together and urged them to stay safe.

