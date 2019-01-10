Karan Johar's Epic Selfie With Narendra Modi has Ranveer, Ranbir, Varun and Alia
Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal were among the young Bollywood stars who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express interest in nation building.
Karan also revealed that the meeting was organised to express the film community's "interest to contribute to nation building". "When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with," he said in the caption.
Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity. As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India. The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently! Thank you so much for your time, Sir!
The Prime Minister himself posted the same selfie, writing, "Had a good meeting with popular film personalities."
The meeting was also to thank the government for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently. Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Rohit Shetty, too, were a part of the delegation.
The meeting comes weeks after the PM met Bollywood producers and discussed issues faced by the industry, which led to the reduction in GST on film tickets by the government.
In December, PM Modi had met producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Johar, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Rakesh Roshan, Ronnie Screwwala, actor-producers Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi in Mumbai to discuss issues pertaining to the film industry. The meeting of the delegation came under fire for the glaring lack of female representation, especially since it happened on the heels of a similar all-male assembly that took place in October when filmmakers Aanand L Rai, Aamir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Hirani and others lead by producer Ritesh Sidhwani had met the Prime Minister.
