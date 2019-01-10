Karan Johar's Epic Selfie With Narendra Modi has Ranveer, Ranbir, Varun and Alia

Karan Johar headed a delegation of Bollywood's young guns, who went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening. The filmmaker posted an epic group selfie from the meeting, which had Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal, among others.Karan also revealed that the meeting was organised to express the film community's "interest to contribute to nation building". "When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with," he said in the caption.The Prime Minister himself posted the same selfie, writing, "Had a good meeting with popular film personalities."The meeting was also to thank the government for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently. Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Rohit Shetty, too, were a part of the delegation.The meeting comes weeks after the PM met Bollywood producers and discussed issues faced by the industry, which led to the reduction in GST on film tickets by the government.In December, PM Modi had met producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Johar, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Rakesh Roshan, Ronnie Screwwala, actor-producers Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi in Mumbai to discuss issues pertaining to the film industry. The meeting of the delegation came under fire for the glaring lack of female representation, especially since it happened on the heels of a similar all-male assembly that took place in October when filmmakers Aanand L Rai, Aamir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Hirani and others lead by producer Ritesh Sidhwani had met the Prime Minister.