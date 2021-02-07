Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Call His Clothes 'Too Yucky' in Their Birthday Special 'Toodles' Video

Filmmaker Karan Johar was once quite regular with the popular 'Toodles' videos, where he captured his twins Yash and Roohi's antics. After a break of a few months, Johar finally posted another video of his kids on their fourth birthday, where they could be seen roasting his clothes and fashion choices as usual.

In the adorable video, Johar could be heard wishing them a happy birthday. Then Roohi could be heard saying that they are too tired. When asked why they said that everything in his closet is 'too shiny and too yucky.' Yash could also be seen getting his hands stuck in the sleeves of his dad's jacket. Johar captioned the video, "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash."

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker posted a lot of videos of his kids during the Covid-19 lockdown. The videos mostly featured the kids making fun of their father for his clothes or for putting on weight.

Johar welcomed his children in 2017 via surrogacy. His mother Hiroo Johar co-parents them with the filmmaker.

The director is currently busy with his next directorial titled Takht. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, and will mark Johar's return to big screen direction for the first time since his 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Takht is a historical drama about the rivalry for the throne Mughal between Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. While Ranveer plays Dara, Vicky is cast as Aurangzeb.