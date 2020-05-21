Karan Johar’s Kids Yash and Roohi Look Adorable as They Twin in Hoodies, See Pic

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared an adorable picture of his three-year-old twins Yash and Roohi on Instagram. In the snap, we can see the little munchkins twinning in red hoodies.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, the filmmaker wrote “Yo!” over it.

Earlier, Karan had shared another twinning picture of children. In the photograph, Roohi was looking elegant in a denim dress over a white round neck tee, while Yash sported a pair of blue jeans and a white polo T-shirt.

Apart from this, in the latest episode of the Lockdown with Johars series, Karan’s kids and mother Hiroo Johar had ignored him as they were busy solving puzzles. The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director had captioned the clip, “Life is puzzling enough and then I have them!!! Not giving me any attention! #lockdownwiththejohars”.

Karan’s next directorial venture is period drama Takht. The multi-starrer project features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The historical drama will see Ranveer portray the role of Dara Shukoh and Vicky will play Aurangzeb.

