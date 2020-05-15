Karan Johar’s Kids Yash and Roohi Look Adorable Dancing to 'Aankh Marey', Watch Video

Karan Johar, on Friday, dropped a video that social media users were eagerly waiting for. The filmmaker posted a video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi in the latest episode of Lockdown with Johars.

In the video, the adorable twins are seen dancing energetically as the recording begins. Karan says, “Roohi, tell mumma also to dance.”

The camera shows Hiroo Johar who is seen slightly grooving from her chair itself. During the performance, we see Roohi totally getting into it as she starts rolling on the floor with excitement. Karan lauds his baby girl saying, “Oh Roohi is really a relentless dancer, love it (sic)."

Karan wrote, “We started the morning with a dance performance! Watch me being dragged to the dance floor! #lockdownwiththejohars #aankhmarey (sic),” in his caption.

Soon, the comments section started flooding with love and praises including Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor who left heart emojis. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Love them and your banter with them(sic.)”

“Killaaaaaa (sic),” lauded Ekta Kapoor. Sophie Choudry commented, “Those giggles. Also Relentless (sic).”

Seems like the Johar munchkins are on a foot-tapping spree as they were spotted boogying in an earlier video.

In the clip titled, “Johar’s got talent!” Karan posted to Instagram, both Yash and Roohi dressed in vibrant colourful outfits.

We saw Roohi vigorously dancing to her own before she played an old Hindi song on the Caravan.

Meanwhile, adorable Yash was caught by Karan rubbing lip balm to get ready for his performance. Later, Yash offers the lip balm to Roohi and both engage in a discussion before Karan ends the video with “Toodles”.

Follow @News18Movies for more