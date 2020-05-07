Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Mistake His 'Tijori' for a Washing Machine, Watch Video

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday shared a video of his kids, Yash and Roohi. This time, they were doing a recce of their dad’s closet.

The twins are in the closet with Karan recording them, where Yash is busy looking for something. When the doting dad asks what he is looking for to which his son replied washing machine.

It’s hilarious to watch the part when Yash lands next to Karan’s locker which the boy thought to be a washing machine.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Well we are now back in the closet but this time with a twist #lockdownwiththejohars (sic).”

Yesterday, in a surprising twist, Yash and Roohi were seen moving around in Karan’s spacious bathroom.

Roohi pointed to the bathtub and asserted it being “useless”. Karan giggles and replies, “It is rather useless. I have to say because I have never used it ever”.

Meanwhile, Karan saw Yash fiddling with one of the taps to the tub and when asked what he is up to, Yash answers, “I am washing dada”.

Karan captioned the post as, “Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars (sic).”

Meanwhile, Karan had organized India’s biggest at-home concert with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and participated as well.

The Give India initiative featured some of the most renowned names from the showbiz and was showcased on Facebook Live on May 3.

“From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. I for India started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe India. A healthy India. A strong India. I for India.Please continue to donate. Link in bio#IForIndia #SocialForGood@give_india (sic),” wrote Karan.

