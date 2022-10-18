Karan Johar’s Latest Cryptic Note on Instagram Grabs Eyeballs; Know More

Director-producer Karan Johar often finds himself in the middle of controversies. Whether it is about the shocking revelations made by celebrities on his show Koffee With Karan or the allegations of him favouring nepotism, he hits headlines quite often. Recently, Karan made quite an exit from Twitter. His last tweet talked about quitting Twitter as the first step towards creating positivity in his life. And now, merely a week after that, one of his Instagram stories is grabbing eyeballs.

Karan Johar has penned quite a cryptic statement in his latest Instagram story and fans are eager to know if there is some particular incident or person he is referring to. Karan wrote in Hindi, “Hard work is facing roadblocks while those whom luck favors are ruling in castles”. He also added in brackets that he just heard someone say it and wanted to share, probably to keep himself clear of any speculations.

However, fans believe the filmmaker may be taking an indirect dig at someone or some people. However, it remains unknown what or who Karan is hinting at through the cryptic words.

On the work front, Karan Johar very recently ended the seventh season of Koffee with Karan on September 29. He is also working on his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is going to release next year. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. He is returning to full-fledged film direction after 6 years, his last being the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In between, he directed short segments in the anthology films Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.

