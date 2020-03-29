MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Karan Johar's Little Boy Yash Thinks Amitabh Bachchan Can 'Take Away' Coronavirus

credits - Karan Johar instagram

credits - Karan Johar instagram

Karan Johar shared a video with his son Yash, where he can be seen asking Yash how does he think coronavirus can leave us.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 6:04 PM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar's latest video with his son Yash on COVID-19 has a quirky Amitabh Bachchan connect.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself talking to his son Yash.

Karan asks him: "Yash, how sad these corona times are. Who do you think will take it away? How do you think this coronavirus can leave our life?"

To which, Yash replies "Amitabh Bachchan".

A stumped Karan then says if he should call Big B, whom he referred to as Mr Bachchan and request him to do so, telling him that Yash wants this coronavirus to go away.

Just when he says that he will call Amitabh, Yash replies: "Amitabh Bachchan no coming to my room."

There is someone who can take away the #coronavirus

Big B's son an actor Abhishek Bachchan commented: "Too cute".

The veteran actor's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote: "Haha... Miss them."

The clip on the photo-sharing website currently has over 3,41,208 likes.

To tackle the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown for 21 days beginning March 25.

