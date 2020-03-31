Karan Johar's Mother Decks Up For High Tea; Fellow Sindhi Ranveer Singh Drops Priceless Comment

Bollywood director Karan Johar is known for his Instagram video and interactive chats. During the lockdown time, the filmmaker is spending some quality time with his family, which includes mother Hiroo Johar and his twin Roohi and Yash.

On Monday, Karan shared a toodles video with his mother Hiroo Johar and Roohi on his Instagram. In the video, we can see Karan's mom having 'high tea' with Roohi. He asks his mother about her 'beautiful Sindhi lineage' to which she replies, 'well, we are one of the best communities in the world'.

He captioned the post, "High tea with @hiroojohar ! #lockdownwiththejohars".

During the interaction, Karan calls her mother and daughter being “bejeweled” during the high-tea and also mentions that he has developed his love for diamonds because of his Sindhi mother.

Ever since Karan posted the video, his friends from B-town have shared their love for the family. However, the most apt reply comes from Ranveer Singh, who is also a Sindhi. He commented, “HIROO KNOWS IT!” Other celebs, including Dino Morea, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Namrata Shirodkar and Farah Khan Kunder also commented on the picture. Karan keeps on posting pictures with his family these days. In one of the latest videos, he can be seen interacting with his son Yash. He asks him his opinion on who can fight the novel Coronavirus, to which the tiny tot replies, “Amitabh Bachchan”.

The video has garnered love from entire Bollywood for the cuteness and innocence of the young kid.

