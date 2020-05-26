Karan Johar's Mother Hiroo Gets Sanitised After 2 Staffers Test Covid-19 Positive, Watch Video

A video of Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar undergoing the sanitation process has surfaced on social media after two of their household staff members tested positive for the COVID-19. The Johars and the rest of their house staff have tested negative but they will be in self-isolation for 14 days.

On Monday evening, Karan released a statement and said that the two people who have tested positive were quarantined in a separate section of the building after they showed symptoms of coronavirus. He has also asserted that it will be ensured that the two staff members get the best treatment and care.

Meanwhile, Karan's entire building has been fumigated and sterilised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Apart from that, all people in his house have also gone through a sanitisation process.

Furthermore, in his statement, KJo has urged people to stay at home in order to defeat this deadly disease. He said, “These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe."

Meanwhile, the government of Maharashtra has made it mandatory for all people to wear a mask while stepping out of the house.

