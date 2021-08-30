Karan Johar's Mother Undergoes Two Massive Surgeries, Filmmaker Calls Her a 'Superhero'

Filmmaker Karan Johar dedicated a special Instagram post to his mother Hiroo Johar on Monday. The host of Bigg Boss OTT shared a video on his Instagram handle where Hiroo Johar was seen sitting on a wheelchair as she was being discharged from the Lilavati Hospital. Karan asked his mother if she had any special message for everyone before she heads home. Responding to the question, Hiroo Johar, from behind her white face mask, thanked the hospital staff who took care of her. In the caption, Karan explained, “My Mother. My superhero. She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown in the past eight months.”

Karan Johar credited the doctors for the successful surgeries. The 49-year-old further wrote, “She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour. She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does. I am so proud of her. I love you so much Mama. Your babies are waiting at home with a cake and a song.”

Karan’s friends from the industry showed support in the comments and sent their well wishes on Instagram. Hrithik Roshan said, “Love n hugs to Hiroo aunty." Deepika Padukone commented, “Couldn’t agree more!" Actress Preity Zinta wrote, “Loads of love Hiroo aunty. Stay strong." Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza also dropped in red heart emoticons in the comments section to express their love for the mother and son.

Karan is father to twins Roohi Johar and Yash Johar who are four years old. In an earlier Instagram post, he had shared how Hiroo Johar is a doting grandmother.

Karan is the only son of Hiroo and late filmmaker Yash Johar, whose legacy he’s been taking forward with his films and production house. Karan has even named his daughter Roohi as a rearrangement of the spelling of his mother’s name. His son is named after his father Yash Johar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here