Karan Johar’s Mother Visits Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt on the Sets of Brahmastra
Hiroo Johar recently visited actors Alia Bhatt and Ranibr Kapoor on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. See photo.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently filming Ayan Mukherji's fantasy drama Brahmastra. (Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)
Ever since it was announced, Brahmastra has been making news for reasons more than one.
Other than helping initiate one of Bollywood’s most talked-about romances — that between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt — images from the film’s sets never fail to send social media into a tizzy.
Considering its stellar star-cast, Brahmastra’s shoots are often frequented by high-profile guests.
First Ranbir’s mother, veteran actor Neetu Singh, paid a visit. Then India’s President Ram Nath Kovind and his Bulgarian counter-part Rumen Radev dropped in at the set in Bulgaria’s Sofia last week.
Now, filmmaker Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar recently visited the actors.
An image of her posing with Alia and Ranbir has been doing the rounds on the web. In it, the two actors are wearing the same clothes they were sporting in their pictures with the presidents. Ranbir looks tired in a grown stubble and tousled hair. He is wearing a black tee-shirt, black leather jacket and blue denims. Alia, meanwhile, looks casual-chic in a pastel coloured Gucci sweatshirt, blue denims and large round earrings.
Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy adventure, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Slated to release on August 15, 2019, it brings together Big B, Alia and Ranbir for the first time on the 70mm screen.
Other than Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Karan Johar’s Kalank.
Though Ranbir, 35, has been candid about dating Alia, the 25-year-old actor is yet to confirm the romance.
#PresidentKovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film Brahmastra is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries pic.twitter.com/8ApZq1gEJA— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2018
Ranbir, Alia, & Hiroo Johar on the sets of #Brahmāstra in Sofia!🖤 #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/knI06N6V7H— RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@Ranbir_Kingdom) September 8, 2018
