Karan Johar’s News Face Mapping Video Will Leave You Awestruck

Karan Johar surprised his fans on Instagram by using face mapping technology to morph his face over Rishi Kapoor's in the song Main Shayar Toh Nahin from Bobby.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a video on social media which was completely unexpected for his fans.

The video uploaded by Karan opens to the familiar Hindi song Main Shayar to Nahi from the film Bobby, directed by Raj Kapoor. After the first shot, the clip pans to an unforeseen gentleman who is none other than Karan Johar himself. The face of lead actor Rishi Kapoor has been replaced by that of Karan.

“The Magic of Face mapping… Raj Kapoor was one of my all-time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all-time favourite actor!! This is a present to me by Sandeep @2ouringsandy I’d like to thank him for this gift, one that I will always treasure!!!! I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh!!! You are totally allowed to!!!! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar,” Karan wrote.

Within no time, the Instagram entry exploded with reactions in the comment section. Dino Morea wrote, “Brilliant stuff… wahhh, what next??”

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep commented, “Faaabb,” whereas Karan Wahi lauded, “What a debut KJo”.

Ayushmann Khurana’s wife Tahira quipped, “See your father always knew about your talent and looks! You should have listened to him(sic.)” “Woahhhh…that’s amaze,” commented Pooja Hegde.

The 1973 movie starred Rishi, Dimple Kapadia, Prem Nath, Durga Khote, Pran, Sonia Sahni, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra and Farida Jalal. It went on to become a superhit.

