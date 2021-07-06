Karan Johar's Next Directorial Titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to return to the director’s chair with his new film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ after five long years. Johar has made the announcement on his official Twitter account, revealing that it will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film will be written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was a blockbuster. The movie starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles with cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Fawad Khan. While Karan has previously directed Alia in Student of the Year, it will be his first collaboration with Ranveer. Karan has previously co-produced Ranveer’s Simmba.

Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. pic.twitter.com/vZzGbvv6nS— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 6, 2021

The 49-year-old filmmaker, on Monday evening, teased his directorial comeback on social media by sharing a video of some of his favourite behind-the-scenes moments from films sets, Karan Johar said: “Personally, my primary passion always lies behind the camera. Telling stories, creating a world filled with a multitude of colours, eternal music, emotions… I feel it’s time to go back to my favourite place, on set. And to create what I adore the most, love stories."

This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family. pic.twitter.com/5XE6ebtnNJ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 5, 2021

Karan Johar’s big announcement comes days after he shared the details of his new production venture, based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, the former President of the Indian National Congress and member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council. Titled “The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair", the film is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book “The Case That Shook the Empire”, written by Raghu Palat, (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife Pushpa Palat.

Besides this film, Johar is also producing movies “Sooryavanshi", “Brahmastra", “Dostana 2", “Meenakshi Sundareshwar" as well as Madhuri Dixit-starrer web series “Finding Anamika" and season two of “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives". His other directorial venture is the period drama “Takht", starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is currently put on hold.

