Karan Johar's Next Prem Kahani to Star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh: Report

While filmmaker and producer Karan Johar’s magnm opus Takht is taking a backseat, he is reportedly making a light-hearted rom-com. According to latest reports, the film will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

A source was quoted in Bollywood Hungama said, “The makers were on the lookout for a quirky yet relatable title and that’s when they zeroed in on Prem Kahani. The film is essentially a love story of two completely opposite characters, and the audience will get a glimpse of vintage Karan Johar, whose films at one point, were just meant to spread happiness, and take the audience in a fairy tale world."

The prep has also reportedly begun for the film. The makers will prioritise vaccinating the crew before kicking off the first schedule. “It’s all work in progress with set designing and other aspects being looked after in isolation. The music settings have also begun, as being a romantic saga, there lies ample of scope for good music," the source added.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Alia have previously worked in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The duo are also part of the multi-starrer Takht, along with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnvi Kapoor. The film was supposed to go on floors in May last year but has been delayed indefinitely due to the Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here