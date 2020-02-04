Karan Johar's Reply When Asked If He'd Meet Kangana and Celebrate Their Padma Shri Wins Together

Karan Johar revealed that the first thing he did after he got to know that he'd been feted with the Padma Shri was call his mother. The director-producer recalled he was in Italy for location recce for his upcoming movie Takht when he got to know about the happy news.

"It was a very emotional moment," Karan said, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of Bhoot The Haunted Ship.

"I was actually doing recce for Takht. I was in the middle of a forest, two hours away from Florence. I wasn't getting network. When I got this call, the first thing I did was call my mum. My mum and I are really emotional people. We are a family that cries a lot, whether we are happy or sad. So, when I told her, she cried and that brought tears to my eyes. And after that I lost the network again. After two hours, I connected with my friends and close people. It was a very emotional moment for me," he said.

Apart from Karan, film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami are among the six cinema personalities to be awarded the Padma Shri.

When asked whether he had any plans to meet Kangana and celebrate his win with her, Karan simply said, "I was honoured, not only because of the movie industry names you mentioned (Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut) but to get it besides people from different walks of life. It's the fourth highest civilian honour in the country and I was overwhelmed with the respect, the acknowledgement given to me. And I wish all the best to all the winners."

For the uninitiated, Kangana and Karan have been at loggerheads ever since the actress called him "the flag-bearer of nepotism" on his popular chat show, implying that he runs an exclusive clique in the film industry - she called it a ‘movie mafia’ - which is ‘snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders’ such as herself.

Son of veteran Bollywood producer late Yash Johar, Karan started his career as a director in Hindi cinema with the 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The 47-year-old, who runs Dharma Productions, went on to direct several commercial blockbusters in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), Student of the Year (2012) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others.

Karan has also produced several critically-acclaimed films such as Wake Up Sid, Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons and Raazi.

