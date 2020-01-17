Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Karan Johar's Son Called Him 'Joker' and Netizens are Laughing Out Loud

Karan on Thursday revealed that his son Yash Johar mistakenly called him 'Karan Joker' instead of Karan Johar and hilariously said that Yash might be following him on Instagram.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
Karan Johar's Son Called Him 'Joker' and Netizens are Laughing Out Loud
Image: Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who became a father via surrogacy to twins named Roohi and Yash is super active on social media and keeps sharing updates about the toddlers. The two kids are also social media favourites and netizens adore them.

On Thursday, he revealed that his son Yash Johar mistakenly called him 'Karan Joker' instead of Karan Johar and hilariously said that Yash might be following him on Instagram. "My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram," tweeted Johar.

His tweet soon gained prominence and Twitter users rushed to the comment section to laugh with the filmmaker. While some shared their own funny experiences with kids, others mocked Karan and his films.

Author Amish Tripathi commented on the post and wrote, "My son thinks Rick Riordan’s books are better than mine! I think sons exist to bring us obsessive fathers down to earth." Whereas, many users wrote, "kids don't lie."

For the unversed, Karan welcomed his twins in March 2017. The daughter Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother's name Hiroo and the son has been christened Yash on Karan's late father's name.

