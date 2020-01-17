Karan Johar's Son Called Him 'Joker' and Netizens are Laughing Out Loud
Karan on Thursday revealed that his son Yash Johar mistakenly called him 'Karan Joker' instead of Karan Johar and hilariously said that Yash might be following him on Instagram.
Image: Instagram
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who became a father via surrogacy to twins named Roohi and Yash is super active on social media and keeps sharing updates about the toddlers. The two kids are also social media favourites and netizens adore them.
On Thursday, he revealed that his son Yash Johar mistakenly called him 'Karan Joker' instead of Karan Johar and hilariously said that Yash might be following him on Instagram. "My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram," tweeted Johar.
His tweet soon gained prominence and Twitter users rushed to the comment section to laugh with the filmmaker. While some shared their own funny experiences with kids, others mocked Karan and his films.
Author Amish Tripathi commented on the post and wrote, "My son thinks Rick Riordan’s books are better than mine! I think sons exist to bring us obsessive fathers down to earth." Whereas, many users wrote, "kids don't lie."
My son thinks Rick Riordan’s books are better than mine! I think sons exist to bring us obsessive fathers down to earth!!! 😂😂— Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) January 16, 2020
Kids never lie— Yashasvi 🍄 (@girlwithwingss) January 16, 2020
For the unversed, Karan welcomed his twins in March 2017. The daughter Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother's name Hiroo and the son has been christened Yash on Karan's late father's name.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch
- Kalki Koechlin Reveals Her Family's Reaction On Having A Baby Out Of Wedlock
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona