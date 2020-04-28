MOVIES

Karan Johar's Son Yash is Fed Up of Being on Camera, Daughter Roohi is Leaving the House.

Karan Johar's kids are fed up of their dad filming them all the time. Yash is pissed and Roohi is leaving the house.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's social media show 'Lockdown with Johars- Season 2' along with his children, Yash and Roohi has been rolling in full swing. While filming the upcoming episode, Karan was delivered an unexpected condemn by his twin toddlers.

The first came from his son Yash who we see is playing in his dad's closet. Karan calls out, "Yash" and before he speaks any further, the boy says out of nowhere, "Don't take my photo. I'm fed up."

Karan is taken aback, giggles and apologises, saying, "I'm sorry!" He captioned the clip as, "Tantrum! He's fed up of my camera."

Next video shows Roohi holding a big transparent bag. Karan asks his baby girl, "Roohi, where are you going with this bag?" She answers, "I'm leaving this house."

The doting father enquires, "You're leaving this house? But where are you going?" The three-year-old girl replies, "I'm going to Peppa House."

Before ending the clip, Karan says, "Oh you're going to Peppa House. Okay. Bye!" He captioned the clip as, "Meanwhile... she has found alternate accommodation."

yash johar 1

roohi johar 1

Just yesterday, Karan's social media upload found Instagrammers awestruck. He uploaded a video where we saw Karan replacing Rishi Kapoor in Bobby's song, Main Shayar to Nahi.

Karan captioned the post as, "The Magic of Face mapping.' Raj Kapoor was one of my all-time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all time favourite actor!! This is a present to me by Sandeep @2ouringsandy I'd like to thank him for this gift, one that I will always treasure!!!! I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh!!! You are totally allowed to!!!! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar.”

