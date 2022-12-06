Karan Johar's Son Yash Johar Flashes His Big Glasses, Says He Is Badshah In This Awwdorable Video

Whenever Karan Johar isn’t making a movie or filming a reality TV show, he makes it a point to spend some quality time with his twins, Roohi and Yash. Often the Bollywood director shares glimpses of hilarious moments with his little munchkins and this time it had a funny Badshah twist added to it. In a new clip shared by Johar on Instagram, he can be seen asking his daughter, “How are you?” Little Roohi who appears to be tired says, “I am exhausted.” The doting father consoles his daughter for a moment and exclaims, “That must be very tough. You are tired. Poor you.”

But what happens next steals the entire show. The camera then pans toward Johar’s son who is seen lying down comfortably on a sofa donning quirky sunglasses. “And what about you,” Johar says while directing the same question to Yash. He quickly responds, “Badshah.” The answer makes the director break out in laughter, “What? You are Badshah?” In the end, the family of three can be heard giggling. “We have a rapper in the house,” wrote Johar while sharing the video online alongside tagging rapper Badshah. Take a look at the clip here:

This isn’t the first time when Yash’s hilarious response has left the internet in splits. In another clip when the father tried to ask his son, “Yash, what are you doing?” The little boy lazily climbs the sofa and said, “I am boring.” Dad Johar made an attempt to correct him, “You are boring no, you’re bored you mean?” But Yash replies, “No, you are boring me.” This left the filmmaker surprised, “I am boring you?” The boy nods yes and Johar grunts out, “Thanks.” The director denoted his son’s reply as the ‘review’ of his personality.

It was back in 2017 when Johar welcomed the twins into his life via surrogacy. His son’s name Yash is a tribute to his father, while the daughter’s name is a rearranging of the filmmaker’s mother's name Hiroo. In terms of work, Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will hit the big screens in April 2023.

https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/karan-johar-s-son-yash-a-fan-of-rapper-badshah-we-think-so-3579355

Read all the Latest Movies News here