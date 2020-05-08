MOVIES

Karan Johar's Twins Roohi and Yash Say They're Getting a Headache After Hearing Their Father Sing

After dissing his fashion choices, Karan Johar's kids are now criticising his singing skills.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has made several attempts at impressing his kids but without much success. The latest chapter of Karan's Instagram show #lockdownwiththejohars has the adorable twins Yash and Roohi booing their dad's singing.

The episode opens with Roohi trying to listen to a song in a Carvaan player. Karan says, "You don't have to resort. This is a beautiful thing, a Caravan, but don't worry about it. Dada will sing for you." He then proceeds to sing Chaudhvi Ka Chaand.

Roohi replies, "Nooo, it pains my head!" Karan then asks, "My singing is giving you headache?" He looks to Yash for support but the little boy is seen vigorously nodding his head.

Karan then starts 'Gum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein', when he is interrupted by loud protests from Yash. Karan apologizes to his kids before ending the video. "No appreciation for my singing #lockdownwiththejohars," he wrote in caption.

Many fans are now keenly following the 'Lockdown with Johars' show with their beloved storyteller. During a recent chat with news agency IANS, Karan stated that he doesn't want his children to fall into stereotypes.

"All of us are very proud parents, we all love our children. And it's very integral that we give them all the love, the attention and the care. We also really make their home feel beautiful, we make them love their home, we make them feel like home is where the heart is," he was quoted as saying.

