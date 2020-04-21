MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi are Back with Lockdown with The Johars Season 2

Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi are Back with Lockdown with The Johars Season 2

After taking a brief hiatus, Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash are back at making fun of their dad in the Instagram series called Lockdown with The Johars.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 6:59 AM IST
Share this:

Filmmaker Karan Johar has posted yet another video of his twins, in order to lighten up the mood of people amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The filmmaker has jocularly named his series of videos featuring his kids as "Lockdown with Johar".

In the new video that Johar posted on Instagram story, his children Yash and Roohi are seen holding balloons.

"We are back...we are back," the twins declare.


Lately, Johar had been posting videos where his kids make fun of him over a number of things including his singing skills wardrobe and even his hit films.

Last week, Johar bid farewell to season one of "Lockdown With Johars". And now on Monday, Karan has annoucned that he is back with his children's videos again.

View this post on Instagram

My turn to get back! 😂😂 #lockdownwiththejohars

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Yash and Roohi were born via surrogacy in 2017. Karan's mother Hiroo Johar co-parents the twins along with the filmmaker.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,535

    +44,103*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,472,259

    +70,880*

  • Cured/Discharged

    645,738

    +21,835*  

  • Total DEATHS

    169,986

    +4,942*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres