1-MIN READ

Karan Johar’s Twins Yash and Roohi Have Bid Goodbye to Lockdown with Johars Season 1

Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi Have Bid Goodbye to Lockdown with Johars Season 1

Karan Johar took to Instagram to say that he and his twins--Yash and Roohi--will be taking a break from #LockdownWithTheJohars, a series that entertained fans amid the Coronavirus quarantine.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been keeping his online family engaged and entertained with adorable clips of his kids, Yash and Roohi.

Karan’s unofficial show Lockdown with Johars saw his munchkins rigorously police their dad’s fashion sense, humour, dance, voice and films. In the last episode shared by the Koffee with Karan host, we saw Karan bidding his three-year-olds a farewell.

The video opens with Yash and Roohi holding a suitcase each, prepared to leave saying they are fed up. Karan asks them, “Are you leaving the house and running away ?” to which, they both nod in a YES.

The 47-year-old father finally says, “Oh God, we’ll miss you. Bye. Toodles…I don’t know where they are going but they are going. Bye”.

Karan captioned his video as, “Ok we are taking a seasons break on #lockdownwiththejohars! Will resume with season 2 very soon! Love you all and stay safe(sic.)”

Now, all those who had become keen enthusiasts of these adorable videos have expressed their reactions in comments.

Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “I wanna eat him, laddoo.” Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep dropped heart-eyed emojis whereas Namrata Shirodkar posted kiss emojis.

Sophie Choudry quipped, “Awww.. Agree. Fed up. I also want to take my bag and go… evenif it’s just to the car and back(laughing loud emoji)(sic.)”

View this post on Instagram

Fun time with the Johars 😜❤❤

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Additionally, Karan Johar submitted an upload on his Instagram story featuring his lovely toddlers. In the hilarious clip, Yash and Roohi called their dad dirty and insisted him to take a shower. Along with the video, Karan wrote, “My hygiene has been questioned”

