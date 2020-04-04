MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Karan Johar’s Twins Yash and Roohi Mistake Mick Jagger for Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Karan Johar shared a video of his kids pointing to the image of the lead singer of legendary rock band Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, mistaking him for Shah Rukh Khan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is quite active on social media, often shares videos and pictures of his two adorable kids, Yash and Roohi.

The filmmaker on Saturday shared a video of his kids, in which he can be heard asking them to show the picture of Shah Rukh Khan in his closet. The video shows Yash and Roohi entering his cupboard and pointing to the image of the lead singer of legendary rock band Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, mistaking him for SRK.

In the video, Karan can also be heard asking his twins not to destroy his wardrobe. Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, “Apparently we had a superstar spotting in my closet! Do watch! I also got a firing!”








View this post on Instagram


Apparently we had a superstar spotting in my closet! Do watch! I also got a firing! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles


A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


Responding to the clip, his followers showered love on his kids with many of them writing “cute”. Yesterday, the Koffee with Karan host had amused his fans by sharing one more video of Yash and Roohi. The video shows his son raiding his Versace jacket, while his daughter says that she wants to go out.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Randomness in the closet! #lockdownwiththejohars #gocorona A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Putting the video, he wrote, “Randomness in the closet!”  Karan is heard asking Roohi why she wants to go outside and if she is fed up of his wardrobe. She responds by laughing loudly and Yash also joins in.

Towards the end of the video, the twins can be seen adjusting each other’s hair. Then the dotting father asks his kids to bid bye by saying ‘go corona’. He had also posted a video of his kids three days ago, in which his daughter can be seen disapproving of his clothes.








View this post on Instagram


In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars


A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



