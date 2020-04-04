Karan Johar’s Twins Yash and Roohi Mistake Mick Jagger for Shah Rukh Khan

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is quite active on social media, often shares videos and pictures of his two adorable kids, Yash and Roohi.

The filmmaker on Saturday shared a video of his kids, in which he can be heard asking them to show the picture of Shah Rukh Khan in his closet. The video shows Yash and Roohi entering his cupboard and pointing to the image of the lead singer of legendary rock band Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, mistaking him for SRK.

In the video, Karan can also be heard asking his twins not to destroy his wardrobe. Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, “Apparently we had a superstar spotting in my closet! Do watch! I also got a firing!”

Responding to the clip, his followers showered love on his kids with many of them writing “cute”. Yesterday, the Koffee with Karan host had amused his fans by sharing one more video of Yash and Roohi. The video shows his son raiding his Versace jacket, while his daughter says that she wants to go out.

Putting the video, he wrote, “Randomness in the closet!” Karan is heard asking Roohi why she wants to go outside and if she is fed up of his wardrobe. She responds by laughing loudly and Yash also joins in.

Towards the end of the video, the twins can be seen adjusting each other’s hair. Then the dotting father asks his kids to bid bye by saying ‘go corona’. He had also posted a video of his kids three days ago, in which his daughter can be seen disapproving of his clothes.







