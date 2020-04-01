Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi Take a Tour of His Closet and Diss Everything

Filmmaker Karan Johar is a happy man as he is getting to spend some quality time with his mother and twin children. During the pan-India lockdown, Johar is uploading quarantine activity moments with the toddlers and they are truly heartwarming.

On Tuesday, the Koffee with Karan host decided to share another adorable video featuring Yash and Roohi.

In the clip, we see that the kids have found themselves exploring their 'fashionista' father's wardrobe. We hear Johar asking Yash and Roohi's opinion about his clothes as he captures their feedback on camera.

When Johar asked his baby girl what she thought about her dad's outfits, we see Roohi nodding in disapproval. Meanwhile, Yash says he wants his father to wear simple clothes.

As the 47-year-old producer shared the video on the photo-sharing platform, he wrote, "In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars."

The post has received immense love from Johar's followers who expressed their reactions in the comments. Among others, close friends of Karan also shared their take with Rhea Kapoor saying, “Yash is so chic”.

Mini Mathur commented, "Hahaha Karan! I'm on team Yash Johar." Designer Shane Peacock quipped, "Too cute ,funny."

"Trust the angels," wrote makeup artist Mickey Contractor.

Karan posted another video of Yash commenting on his shoes.

The twins seem to be developing a strong sense of style. A few days ago, Karan Johar uploaded a video where we saw Yash sulking as his grandmother wouldn’t allow the boy to touch her hair whereas Roohi admitted she disliked her grandma's hair.

Sharing the endearing glimpse, Johar wrote, "Hiroo and Roohi. Toodles. motherdaughter."

Meanwhile, Karan's production house has suspended all the administrative work following the coronavirus outbreak until further announcement.