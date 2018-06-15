English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi Will Melt Your Heart With Their Cute Outfits
Recently, a cute photograph of the two kids enjoying their playtime surfaced on the internet.
Image: Instagram/ Karan Johar
Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is a hands-down dad. He regularly posts photos and videos of Yash and Roohi Johar on his social media accounts. Recently, a cute photograph of the two kids enjoying their playtime surfaced on the internet. In the picture, the two can be seen riding their colourful cycles. Little Yash is sporting a smart red and white tee-shirt while Roohi is looking adorable in her pink outfit.
In an interview last year, Karan gushed about how parenthood had changed his life. “My life has changed since Roohi and Yash arrived. At 44, this is my biggest blockbuster. I still haven’t realised the enormity of what’s happened,” he said. He also added that fatherhood was proving to be a “breathtaking rollercoaster ride” for him.
Rumours about Karan Johar taking a year-long sabbatical from filmmaking were previously doing rounds. But according to reports,he has brushed aside such speculations. With a string of projects lined up ahead, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham director certainly has his hands full.
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will see back to back releases such as Dhadak, Brahmastra’, Simbaa, Drive, and Student of the Year 2. His production house also produced the Alia Bhatt starrer, Raazi, which received rave reviews from audience and critics alike.
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Kaala Movie Review: Does Rajinikanth Impress In His Latest Film?
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
