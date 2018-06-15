GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi Will Melt Your Heart With Their Cute Outfits

Recently, a cute photograph of the two kids enjoying their playtime surfaced on the internet.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2018, 5:00 PM IST
Image: Instagram/ Karan Johar
Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is a hands-down dad. He regularly posts photos and videos of Yash and Roohi Johar on his social media accounts. Recently, a cute photograph of the two kids enjoying their playtime surfaced on the internet. In the picture, the two can be seen riding their colourful cycles. Little Yash is sporting a smart red and white tee-shirt while Roohi is looking adorable in her pink outfit.

#roohijohar #yashjohar ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



In an interview last year, Karan gushed about how parenthood had changed his life. “My life has changed since Roohi and Yash arrived. At 44, this is my biggest blockbuster. I still haven’t realised the enormity of what’s happened,” he said. He also added that fatherhood was proving to be a “breathtaking rollercoaster ride” for him.

Rumours about Karan Johar taking a year-long sabbatical from filmmaking were previously doing rounds. But according to reports,he has brushed aside such speculations. With a string of projects lined up ahead, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham director certainly has his hands full.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will see back to back releases such as Dhadak, Brahmastra’, Simbaa, Drive, and Student of the Year 2. His production house also produced the Alia Bhatt starrer, Raazi, which received rave reviews from audience and critics alike.

