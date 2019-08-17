Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Karan Johar's Wish List for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reboot Has Ranveer, Alia, Janhvi

Karan Johar has no immediate plans to work on a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot, but the filmmaker says Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor would be on his wishlist.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Karan Johar has no immediate plans to work on a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot, but the filmmaker says Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor would be on his wishlist if he decides to bring back the love story.

"On my wishlist would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt as Anjali. She has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part," said Johar, during an audience interaction at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which concludes on August 17.

Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai narrated love story of three friends -- Rahul Khanna (Shah Rukh), Tina (Rani Mukerji) and Anjali (Kajol). It also featured Salman Khan in a special role. The film's ever-green dialogues and music still holds a special place in the hearts of film buffs.

Looking back at the casting process, Karan said: "I was ecstatic to meet SRK. Kajol and he had promised that they would work my first film. So, I remember going to meet him and I had no script, and just had a scene in my mind, which I narrated to him. He bought into my bullsh*t! I told him if you like this one scene then I will narrate the entire film to you, which was completely a lie... Tabu, Urmila (Urmila Matondkar), Aishwarya (Aishwarya Rai) turned me down, and Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani's part after Aditya Chopra recommended her."

