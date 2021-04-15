Karan Kundra and Shivangi Joshi’s Chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bewitches Fans

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are not leaving any stone unturned to keep the audience hooked. With the latest twists and turns after the death of the lead character Naira, a new character named Sirat was introduced. Sirat is the lookalike of Naira – a character played by Shivangi Joshi.

Recently, another character Ranveer was introduced. Ranveer is Sirat’s love interest who promised her to get married but ditched her at the last moment. While the fans of Sirat and Kartik were waiting for the duo to tie the knot, the makers’ new twist of adding a love triangle has left the audience amused.

Karan Kundra who has been roped in to play the character of Ranveer was introduced in the show through some flashback scenes. Although, fans are used to watching Shivangi and Mohsin Khan together, no one thought the chemistry between Shivangi and Karan will equally delight the fans. The fans love the sparkling chemistry between the new Jodi and are rooting for Ranveer and Sirat.

Both Karan and Shivangi have nailed their performances and wowed the audience so much so that they want to see more of their scenes together. Fans are outpouring their love for the new on-screen couple and appreciating their chemistry.

“Damn Karan can create chemistry with anyone, Shivangi looks like a breath of fresh air! Adorable chemistry,” wrote one of the users as the makers of the show shared Karan’s picture on Instagram to create buzz for the big twist.

While another fan wrote, “Wat a stupendous performance @kkundra. Standing ovation. D pain, smile, tears, expressions was beyond perfection…u once again established that u r the king of emotions.”

Meanwhile, there are reports that Naira will be back with Kartik, and Kartik will help Ranveer to reunite with Sirat.

When asked why he accepted the role, Karan told Pinkvilla, “My character has a lot of layers. There are many aspects and many shades to his personality which will come out as the show progresses.”

The actor also opened up about the reason for readily accepting the role. He told “Rajan Shahi is one of the biggest Producers in the television industry, so there was really no reason to say no.”

