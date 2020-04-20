Karan Kundra: Just Because Anusha And I Are Living Separately, People Assumed We Parted Ways

Of late, there have been rumours doing the rounds that all is not well between Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra, who have been dating each other for over four years.

A recent report in Spotboye suggested that the couple's relationship had hit a rough patch. They have been facing problems since some time and have decided to take a break from each other and are not staying together, the report claimed.

However, Karan has dismissed the breakup rumours as untrue and clarified that they never stayed together in the first place and have their own houses in Mumbai.

“First of all, Anusha and I don’t live together. We have our own pads and we stay together for a few days, whenever our schedules permit. I was shooting in Haryana and returned to Mumbai just before the lockdown was announced. I didn’t want to risk anyone else’s health and hence, chose to stay at my home," Karan told Times of India.

"Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now," he added.

When asked as to why the couple never responded to the rumours earlier, Karan replied, “I don’t get affected by these rumours, but Anusha does. She is more emotional and it was she who brought the break-up rumour to my notice."

The duo has appeared on several reality shows, based on love and relationships. Earlier this year, Anusha and Karan even turned business partners with their apparel line Man Up Woman Up, which they have been constantly promoting on their social media pages too.

