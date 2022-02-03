Karan Kundrra Admits He Loves Tejasswi Prakash's Possessiveness: 'What More Does a Guy Want'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash turned lovebirds during their Bigg Boss 15 journey. However, apart from their love for each other, what has often made headlines is Tejasswi’s possessiveness for Karan. Whether it was their Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants or fans, several people have repeatedly argued that the Swarigini actor is possessive about her boyfriend.

Now, in a recent interview, Karan has also admitted that Tejasswi is possessive about him and added that he does not have any problem with it. The actor went on to say that he rather loves it. “I love the way she is possessive about me. She will fight the entire world for me and she is quite vocal about it. Isse zyada aur ladke ko aur kya chahiye hota hai (What else does a boy want). She also knows that I am extremely possessive about her and sometimes she intentionally teases me so that I show my possessive side as I am a very ‘shant’ type. I think we both share very cute chemistry with each other. I don’t have any problem with her getting possessive, in fact, I love it,” Karan told SpotboyE.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Tejasswi also mentioned that they both are ‘shamelessly possessive’ of each other. “I am very possessive and I am proud of it. In fact, Karan and I are shamelessly possessive,” Tejasswi told The Times of India.

Interestingly, this comes a day after Karan Kundrra interacted with his fans via Instagram live and jokingly warned those with a crush on him. “Daso na, bohot possessive hai woh, Teja. Usko pata chal gaya na, tere peeche pad jayegi. Bhai, mereko crush-vush na bulao, apne feelings andar rakho (Don’t say this, Teja is very possessive. If she finds out, she will come after you. Please don’t call me ‘crush’ and all, keep your feelings to yourself),” Karan said during the live session.

For the unversed, Tejasswi and Karan developed a romantic relationship during their Bigg Boss 15 journey. While Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, Karan Kundra was the second runner-up. Even after the show, the duo has been spotted and snapped together several times.

