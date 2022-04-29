Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal Celebrate Success of New Song Bechari With Cake; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal’s latest single, Bechari, released two days ago on April 27. The song has received a great response since it was dropped on social media. Fans had been waiting for Karan and Divya to work together on a project for quite some time. Now, their wishes have been fulfilled with the release of this new song. Afsana Khan, a Punjabi playback vocalist, has sung the song.

Witnessing over 10 million views and approximately 2.5 lakhs likes on the song, Karan and Divya were recently seen rejoicing together. In a video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the duo can be seen enjoying two delectable chocolate cakes, most likely with the crew. The actors are dressed in traditional attire, with Karan donning a dashing black kurta and Divya wearing a beautiful crimson saree.

Take a look at the video here:

Many users in the comments section of the page wrote how much they liked the song. One user wrote, “Bechari is killing it," while another wrote, “Both are looking stunning. I would like to see them in more projects."

Bechari is an intriguing story about a girl named Shabbo (Divya) who discovers the dark side of her husband Nawaz’s (Karan) business after she is kidnapped by his business partners. The song addresses the issue of women trafficking, and the overall vibe created by Karan, Divya, and Afsana is outstanding.

Aside from this beautiful music video, Divya also starred in Abhay Season 3, which is well received by the audience. Karan, on the other hand, has appeared on Lock Upp and is currently a host on Dance Deewane Juniors. Interestingly, Karan and Divya are Bigg Boss alumni.

