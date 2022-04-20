Karan Kundrra and Divya Aggarwal Come Together For a Music Video, Tejasswi Prakash Says 'So Excited'

Karan Kundrra recently took to social media and shared a glimpse of his upcoming project with Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal. He shared a video that had several shots of him and Divya from the sets of their upcoming project – a music video. While Karan can be seen dressed in a dark brown kurta and black turban, Divya looked hottest in a white outfit. However, not many details including the title of the song have been revealed as of now.

“Promised I’ll challenge myself.. promised I’ll not settle for ordinary.. stories to tell and be a part of.. excited? @divyaagarwal_official,” Karan wrote sharing the video. Divya Agarwal was quick to express excitement in the comment section. “Hayeeeeee!!! Can’t wait Kundra ji,” she wrote and dropped a red heart emoji. Even Karan’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and singer Akasa Singh wrote, “FAV look. Can’t wait for this one.”

Even social media is flooded with fans sharing screenshots of Karan and Divya from the video and paising their look. “Can’t wait for this video to come out and set the screen on fire,” one of the fans wrote.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra’s ladylove Tejasswi Prakash also reacted to the video. During her recent conversation with the paparazzi, the Naagin 6 actress was asked about Karan’s look in the music video. She called it ‘bahut accha (too good)’ and added that she ‘is so excited’.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp as a jailer. Apart from this, he has also turned host for Dance Deewane Juniors.

