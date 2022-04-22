Karan Kundrra and Divya Aggarwal's Music Video 'Bechari' Motion Poster Released, Check Here

Karan Kundrra and Divya Aggarwal will be soon seen together in a music video titled ‘Bechari’. The song is sung by Karan’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and singer Afsana Khan, whereas it is composed by Nirmaan. On Friday, Karan and Divya took to their respective social media handles and dropped the motion poster of the upcoming song. The motion poster shared a close-up look of the two actors. While Karan can be seen dressed in a dark brown kurta and black turban, Divya looked hottest in a white outfit.

“The captivating tune of Afsana Khan’s ‘Bechari’ is finally revealed😍 Our much-awaited song featuring the handsome Karan Kundrra & yours truly is releasing on 27th April 2022!! Watch this space!” Divya wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

The motion poster has left all – fans and friends excited. From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Rakhi Sawant, several people took to the comment section and dropped fire emojis. “Goosebumps! That intensity of #KaranKundrra‘s eyes & #AfsanaKhan‘s voice ❤️ Excited for the song,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “This is gonna be blockbuster.”

Just a couple of days back, Karan Kundrra’s ladylove Tejasswi Prakash also reacted to the upcoming music video. During her conversation with the paparazzi, the Naagin 6 actress was asked about Karan’s look in the music video. She called it ‘bahut accha (too good)’ and added that she ‘is so excited’.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp as a jailer. Apart from this, he has also turned host for Dance Deewane Juniors. On the other hand, Divya Agarwal was recently seen in Abhay 3 along with Kunal Kemmu and Tanuj Virwani. She also appeared on the recent episode of Lock Upp.

‘Bechari’ will be released on April 27. Are you excited for it?

