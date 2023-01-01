Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani Remind Fans of Twilight With Their New Show; Watch Promo

The promo of Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh’s much-awaited show, Ishq Mein Ghayal has been released. It begins with Reem recording a selfie video hoping that her day will be good. It then introduces Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra with suspenseful music. While Reem introduces herself as Isha, Gashmeer’s character is named Armaan. It is then revealed that Karan’s character is named Veer and he will be playing Gashmeer aka Armaan’s younger brother.

Following this, Reem calls Gashmeer ‘chalti phirti mystery’ and says, “Kabhi bhi achanak se saamne aa jaate ho, kabhi bhi achanak se chale jaate ho, shayad tumhari yeh mystery tumhari khasiyat hai." She then asks Gashmeer about his age to which he replies ‘122’. It is then revealed that Gashmeer will be playing the role of ‘Bhediya’. Karan too unveils his evil side and reveals that he is a vampire.

The trailer promises the show to be suspenseful and romantic. However, it has surely reminded netizens of the film series, The Twilight Saga. “Seems like pyar ki ek kahani a vampire based serial used to come on…But there is a touch of twilight too," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user also mentioned that the show looks very siminal to The Vampire Diaries and commented, “The vampire diaries but with werewolves!" “Super Excited to see this one..Karan kundra as Damon salvatore," a third comment read.

Earlier, Reem also talked about the show and told paparazzi, “Excited hu kaafi, kuch alag karne jaa rahi hu (I am very excited, going to do something different). All your support and love are much needed. Thank you!" Asked about her co-star Karan Kundrra, the actress added, “Abhi show shuru hone ke baad dekhna hai, kaise bonding ho paati hai and how it goes (We will see how things go after we begin shooting). Excited."

Ishq Mein Ghayal is not Karan Kundrra’s first thriller show. He previously hosted Gumraah - End of Innocence too and was also featured in MTV Fanaah and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum.

