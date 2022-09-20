Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Are All Smiles As They Enjoy Breakfast With a View In Goa; Watch

Taking some time off from their busy work schedule, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently enjoying some special moments in Goa. Recently, Karan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video with his ladylove sharing a glimpse of their scenic breakfast date in Goa.

In the first video, Karan and Tejasswi said ‘hi’ to their fans in the most adorable way. The Naagin 6 actress was also heard singing in the background. While she wore a green top, Karan sported a pink shirt and looked absolutely stunning. In another video, Tejasswi was seen making goofy faces as Karan recorded a video. She told him that she was eating Tuna salad and therefore asked him to stop focusing on her mouth.

Tejasswi also dropped a series of pictures of their lavish and mouth-watering breakfast in Goa. From pancakes to juice, shake, and eggs – their breakfast looked delicious.

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi were also snapped at the Mumbai airport when they were leaving for the Goa vacation. The two made an appearance in colour co-ordinated outfits as they flashed their million-dollar smile for the paparazzi.

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Ever since they have become everyone’s favourite. In a recent interview, Tejasswi addressed the most asked question – ‘Why are they getting married?’ and reiterated that Karan should be asked about the same.

“We both are working right now. Whether wedding is on the cards, or not, I’m as usual going to put it all on Karan and be like, ‘Please, contact Karan about this’. I mean I don’t know, I don’t see a ring, do you? So, let’s ask him,” she told Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 which also stars her Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal in the lead. On the other hand, Karan was last seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

