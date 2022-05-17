Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Dancing Like No One's Watching In This Viral Video; Watch

While we were under the impression that lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash prefer all things subtle and romantic, it has been recently learned that they are also fierce party animals. Recently, the couple attended Zareen Khan’s birthday bash where they partied like no one’s watching. After the viral video of Tejasswi fixing Karan’s hair and exhibiting major PDA, a video of them partying with electrifying energy has surely set the internet ablaze.

Watching the couple in completely carefree avatars has surely amazed all on the internet. In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Tejasswi and Karan can be seen enjoying to their fullest and performing their best to the popular party track Ishq Tera Tadpave from Hindi Medium. While some of their dance steps featured freestyle, the duo can be seen sweating it out with their full energy-filled steps. Tejasswi can be seen donning a stunning strappy dress, which featured shimmery embellishment and a plunging square neckline.

Giving a finish to her whole look, the Naagin actress opted for black shimmery high heels, matching dangling earrings, and bold makeup look. The actress chose to tie her straight tresses in a middle-parted sleek low ponytail. On the other hand, Karan looked dapper in his quirky multi-coloured blazer atop an all-black shirt and pants. Needless to say, it was hard for their fans to keep their eyes off them.

Reacting to the videos of the couple shared by Instant Bollywood, one user wrote, “Her moves,” and ended it with a handful of fire emoticons. Few were amused watching Tejasswi dancing in heels, as another user wrote, “Tejasswi is dancing in those heels,” and ended the comment with a heart emoticon.

Karan was last seen in Afsana Khan’s music video Bechari opposite Divya Agarwal. And Tejasswi is currently showcasing her acting skills in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

