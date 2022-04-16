Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Fans Can't Keep Calm As They Share 'Priceless' Love-Filled Pictures

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story is no less than a fairytale. The two actors met inside the controversial Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. Their chemistry and bond are widely loved and their fans call them TejRan.

Even Karan and Tejasswi never fail to impress fans with their adorable pictures. They often drop mushy pictures on social media, leaving fans in complete awe. Once again, Karan and Tejasswi are winning hearts with their latest set of clicks. In these pictures, Karan can be seen holding his ladylove Tejasswi close to him. Twinning in black, the two actors look into each others’ eyes as they flaunt their million-dollar smiles. Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, ‘Priceless’ in the caption.

Several fans took to the comment section and showered love on their favourite television couple. While one of the social media users called them the ‘hottest couple’, another netizen mentioned that their love story is the ‘cutest of all’. One of the fans also penned down a heartwarming note and wrote, “The way I wish for them ❤️ I never wish for myself…I just from my heart want them to be happy and be together forever."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s fans are also excited to knot if the couple will tie the knot soon. Recently, the roka rumours of the duo made headlines following which Karan talked about the same in an interview and gave a cryptic answer. “I give subtle hints and answer their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai Woh Samajh jaate hai," the actor told ETimes.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a jailer. He has also been hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is busy with Naagin 6 along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal. Apart from this, Karan and Tejasswi recently featured together in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.